Beautiful first week of June

Posted 6:44 AM, June 3, 2013, by , Updated at 12:55PM, June 3, 2013
SEATTLE — A ridge of high pressure is dominating our weather this week. This keeps us dry, mostly sunny and temps will warm up nicely. We’re starting out with some low clouds and areas of fog Monday, but the afternoon will be sunny with highs in the comfortable low 70s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 70s and some areas hitting 80 — like the Cascade foothills and areas to the south.  Some clouds roll in Thursday evening  and  Friday morning with perhaps a bit of drizzle, especially on the coast.  Highs will still be in the low 70s.

This weekend looks spectacular — mostly sunny and 70s!

Viewer photos of the day . . .

Beautiful double rainbow. From John and Fawn in West Seattle.

Spotted owl. From John at Lake Fennwick Park, Kent.

