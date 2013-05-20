North Korea keeps firing stuff, but what?

SEOUL, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea on Monday fired more projectiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korean officials said, urging Pyongyang to refrain from “tension-creating acts.”

But Pyongyang described the launches as a “regular military exercise.”

The South Korean Defense Ministry still needs to analyze exactly what the North has been firing for the past three days, said Choi Yong-su, an official in the ministry representative’s office.

They could be short-range missiles or a new kind of large-caliber artillery rocket, the ministry said.

The North fired three projectiles into waters off its east coast Saturday and a fourth Sunday. It fired two more Monday, Choi said.

The short-range launches haven’t so far caused major concern in Seoul or Washington. North Korea last fired this kind of projectile as recently as March, South Korea said.

Accusations of escalation

The office of South Korean President Park Geun-hye said Monday that the North “should not engage in tension-creating acts,” Yonhap reported.

A government statement carried Monday by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency described the activities over the weekend as “rocket launching drills.” It said the South’s reaction to them was “another unpardonable challenge.”

“Their description of the drills as a factor of escalating the tension on the peninsula and in the region reminds one of a thief crying, ‘Stop the thief!’ ” the statement said.

For more on this CNN story, click here.