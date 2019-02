SEATTLE — Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of shots being fired at an Arby’s restaurant in the 500 block of S. Michigan Street.

Police said at least one victim has possibly been shot in the arm.

Two male suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting less than two hours after the shooting was reported, detective Jeff Kappel said. The suspects were arrested at a residence in West Seattle.

Fire department medics responded to the call and treated the victim on the scene. There is no information at this time on the condition of the victim.

Police are investigating the incident.