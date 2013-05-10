SEATTLE –Comedian Michael McDonald dropped by Q13 FOX News This Morning ahead of his shows in Bellevue to talk about life on MADtv, doing impersonations and where he gets his inspiration.
MADtv star headed to Bellevue
