WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Brace for longer lines, shorter hours at national parks

Posted 6:35 AM, May 8, 2013, by , Updated at 07:01AM, May 8, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

mount-rainier-np-lSEATTLE– If you plan on visiting a national park in Washington state this summer, you should plan ahead, officials said.

Authorities with the National Parks systems warned visitors to brace for longer lines and shorter hours in parks around the country.

Forced federal budget cuts — known as sequestration — have slashed $183 million from the National Parks Service budget, which runs 401 national parks, memorials, lakeshores, parkways and historic sites.

According to the National Parks Association, the cuts will result in longer lines at entrance gates, shorter visitor hours, locked restrooms and overflowing garbage cans. More than 700 U.S. Park Rangers have been forced to take furlough days.

Officials suggest park attendees call ahead to confirm a park or campground is open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.