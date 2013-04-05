Very wet and breezy through the weekend

We are soaking, and the weekend is going to be sloppy. This morning, steady rain and breezy conditions will ease off a little around lunchtime, then another round of rain kicks in for the afternoon commute and overnight. The weekend will feature rain at times, with a chance of thunderstorms. It stays breezy too. And it’s cooler, topping out in the mid 50s. The snow level drops, so there could be some snow at mountain passes this weekend. Monday, we dry out a bit — hopefully it’ll be “roof open” for the Mariners home opener. Tuesday could see rain late. Showers mid-week next week.

Viewer photos of the day . . .