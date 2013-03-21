Ex-Federal Way teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

KENT — A 33-year-old former teacher at Federal Way’s Todd Beamer High School pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with one of his students, The Seattle Times reported.

Eli Thomas Godbolt, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, and prosecutors will recommend that he serve a year in jail, the Times said.

Sentencing is set for April 16.

Godbolt was arrested last Oct. 1, after a 17-year-old girl told her mother that she had been having sex with him from September 2011 until she ended their sexual relationship in April 2012. She said the married teacher and father of two told her he loved her in May 2011.

The court document said, “Physical evidence was recovered at the victim’s home.”

The Federal Way School District initially placed Godbolt on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and Godbolt later resigned.

Godbolt had been a teacher at Federal Way’s Todd Beamer High School, 35999 16th Ave. South, for seven years. He taught mostly English and math, officials said.

He is currently going through a divorce, the Times said.