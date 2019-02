Q: Can I get a cop to be in the house while I’m leaving my wife? — Pat

A: “Pat, that’s a great question, and absolutely, you call your local police department and let them know when you’re going to be at the house, and they’ll be glad to set up a time and come by and keep the peace. And, we’d much rather you call ahead of time, then after the fact when a fight starts. So absolutely, we’re glad to come by and keep the peace.” — Fircrest Police Chief John Cheesman