Pastor charged with soliciting minor for sex

EVERETT — An associate pastor at the First Baptist Church in Everett has been charged with soliciting a minor for sex, according to court documents.
John Lawlor, 54, is accused of responding to an advertisement on the Casual Encounters website. Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg contends in court documents that Lawlor paid, or agreed to pay, a 16-year-old girl for sex.
After communicating with who he believed was the 16-year-old — and agreeing to pay $200 for sex — Lawlor went to meet the girl, who turned out to be an undercover Seattle police detective.
After meeting with police, Lawlor reportedly admitted to trying to pay the girl for sex. He was booked into King County Jail and bail has been set at $50,000.
Thursday afternoon, the church released the following statement:
“Our church became aware of the charges brought against a staff member, Jack Lawlor. Mr. Lawlor voluntarily tendered his resignation and was relieved of his duties here at First Baptist Church. We are cooperating with the process of the investigation and are praying for all parties involved.”
Block Watcher
This seems to be an all too common story.
dara
Why does it always have to be men of God…..Shame on them……Must be a front!!!!……What a waste all around
NoReligion
A good old christian values in action. God bless America.
Tyler
Christians and non Christians commit evil acts every hour of every day. Taking a stab at the Church, or Christians on this is an ill formed argument and displays a lack of critical thinking. The Bible is not a book about how everyone is good, but about salvation. The world is full of good, wonderful things, and dark evil things. This is a story of a man who made bad choices, like we all have. We must trust the justice system, and God to make good on this. Before you take a stab at this man, examine your own life, although you may have not committed a crime like this, you are also imperfect, because the world is imperfect. My prayers are with his family who will never be the same, and who's lives will be constant work in reconciling this.
MN-SNAP
Here’s a list of 228 accused clerics, nuns and staff – [updated]
— http://mnsnap.wordpress.com/spooks-fakers-false-s…
— Added: — Bro. Stephen Baker, TOR, — Fr. Martin A. Brady, TOR (Franciscan friar);
Bryan
I will be changing churches. I have a teen daughter, and i dont want this to end up happening to her. Boycott First Baptist Church!!!!!!!!
eckleman
It's not like they condone it…
dave
your faith is about as deep as a mud puddle…
elaine russ
don't change churches. they are all leading people away from God. the system is so screwed up and so-called leaders become arrogant and liars to cover what creeps they really are. instead of going to a church be the church and people should quit making excuses for what these people do by saying we are all just sinners. these are charlatans USING the name of God and He will hold them to account