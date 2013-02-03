Goats and Geeks: Super Bowl commercials keep all eyes on the screen

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly as important as the game itself, the ads that air during the Superbowl keep all eyes on the screen. And while Superbowl 47 maybe be as memorable for Beyonce’s halftime performance and the third-quarter loss of lights as the game, there’s plenty of chatter about the ads that ran between plays.
Here’s a recap of some of the best ads that aired during Sunday’s game.
Budweiser: Horse story
Doritos: Goat 4 Sale
VW: Get happy
Taco Bell: Seniors party
Samsung: Rudd v. Rogen
Dodge Ram: God made a farmer
GoDaddy: Geeky is sexy
M&M: I’d do anything for love
Audi: Prom