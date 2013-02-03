Goats and Geeks: Super Bowl commercials keep all eyes on the screen

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly as important as the game itself, the ads that air during the Superbowl keep all eyes on the screen. And while Superbowl 47 maybe be as memorable for Beyonce’s halftime performance and the third-quarter loss of lights as the game, there’s plenty of chatter about the ads that ran between plays.

Here’s a recap of some of the best ads that aired during Sunday’s game.

Budweiser: Horse story

Doritos: Goat 4 Sale

VW: Get happy

Taco Bell: Seniors party

Samsung: Rudd v. Rogen

Dodge Ram: God made a farmer

GoDaddy: Geeky is sexy

M&M: I’d do anything for love

Audi: Prom