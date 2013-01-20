More dry days ahead

SEATTLE — 10 days in a row and counting without rain in Seattle. More of the same for MLK JR. day. Morning fog with some afternoon sun breaks. The mountains and the beach continue to be sunny and nice. The Puget Sound lowlands continue with this inversion that keep us mostly cloudy.

The air quality is still poor and probably making everyone cough. Good news though as we get some wind and rain late Tuesday that will “clean” our bad air out and we will end the burn bans. A few showers Wednesday but nothing too big. Most of the rain will be at the beach and snow for the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and nice. Not as cold. Lows this week will climb back into the 30s with highs back into the 40s.