Forecast: Cold and generally dry for a week

The overall pattern for the next seven days will be cold and dry. There have been some light snow flurries due to the higher clouds and super cold air but nothing measurable. The mornings will continue to be icy and foggy. The lows will be around 26 degrees and the highs will stay around 38 through the weekend.

Most days will continue to be cloudy, but I do have a little sunshine in the forecast. This cold air is trapping the pollution near the surface, so poor air quality continues through the weekend. At this time, there is no real sign of rain or snow for the next week or so. We have entered the normal winter dry spell.