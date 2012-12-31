WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting baby

Posted 9:51 AM, December 31, 2012, by , Updated at 10:10AM, December 31, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kanye West holds Kim Kardashian’s hand as he guides her to a restaurant in downtown NYCLOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Look out world, there’s another Kardashian on the way!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, rapper Kanye West, are expecting their first child.

“It’s true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby,” Kardashian posted on her official website on Monday.

“We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us.

“Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family. Happy New Year!!! Xo”

West, 35, broke the news in song form during a concert Sunday night in Atlantic City, telling the crowd: “Now you having my baby.”

He also told concertgoers to congratulate his “baby mom” and that this was the “most amazing thing.”

Kim is reportedly about 12 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Fans and family have taken to Twitter to offer the couple their congratulations.

“Another angel to welcome to our family. Overwhelmed with excitement!” sister Kourtney Kardashian tweeted.

Kardashian and West first went public as a couple back in March.

Kardashian married NBA player Kris Humphries in August 2011 in a lavish, made-for-TV wedding.

The couple split just 72 days later. Their divorce is not yet finalized.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.