Man in critical condition after propeller accident

KING COUNTY — A 60-year-old man was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a propeller accident at Boeing field.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after he was apparently hit in the head by a plane propeller. Crews found the man unconscious in an airplane hanger with a head wound. According to officials, the plane was not running when medics approached the hanger.

Boeing Field, also known as King County International Airport, averages more than 200,000 takeoffs and landings each year.