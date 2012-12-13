WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Man in critical condition after propeller accident

Posted 5:11 PM, December 13, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

photoKING COUNTY — A 60-year-old man was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a propeller accident at Boeing field.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after he was apparently hit in the head by a plane propeller. Crews found the man unconscious  in an airplane hanger with a head wound. According to officials, the plane was not running when medics approached the hanger.

Boeing Field, also known as King County International Airport, averages more than 200,000 takeoffs and landings each year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.