Baby elephant set to make public debut

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo’s baby elephant Lily is ready to make her public debut Friday. Lily was born Nov. 30 at 2:17 a.m., weighing in at a hefty 300 pounds. The new calf will be with her mother in the indoor viewing gallery of the zoo’s Asian elephant exhibit.

Viewing hours are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., but keepers said those hours could change. The well-being of Rose-Tu and her calf are the zoo’s top priority, and visitor viewing may be closed if the animal care staff feels the elephants need additional quiet time. Changes in schedule will be posted to the zoo’s website.

In an effort to accommodate everyone, the zoo will be admitting 30 people at a time into the viewing gallery for five minutes. Visitors who wish to spend more time can get in line again. If the line gets really long, not everyone may be admitted.

The Oregon Zoo is recognized worldwide for its successful breeding program for Asian elephants, which has been operating for 50 years.