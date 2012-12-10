WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Seahawks vs. Niners moved to Sunday night showdown

Posted 4:41 PM, December 10, 2012, by , Updated at 04:45PM, December 10, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Seahawks

Courtesy Seahawks.com

SEATTLE — You know the local team is tough when they get bumped to Sunday Night Football.

The week 16 NFL match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers has been moved to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” NFL.com reported early Monday.

The game between the NFC West Division rivals replaces the originally scheduled Sunday night match-up between the New York Jets and the the San Diego Charges. That game will now be played at 10 a.m. on CBS, NFL.com reported. The game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens will replace the 1:25 game on Q13 FOX.

This is the first time NBC and the NFL have used “flex scheduling ” which allows crucial games to be switched to the Sunday night time slot to grab a bigger national audience.

The game could potentially decide which takes the NFC West crown, home-field advantage and a possible first-round bye into the playoffs.

3 comments

  • Max

    It was a good move by the NFL to flex the 49ers and Seahawks game to Sunday night since it has more playoff ramifications than the other game. This is a key NFC West matchup, and I’ll be sure to set a timer for it through my DISH Hopper GameFinder app so I won’t miss it. Since a coworker at DISH told me about this feature, I’ve been able to set recordings with one push of a button, which helps me catch up with games when I have free time. This game definitely has a lot more importance than the Jets and Chargers game it’s replacing.

    Reply
  • Dayton movers

    An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
    I do think that you need to publish more on this subject matter,
    it might not be a taboo subject but typically people don’t discuss such subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!

    Reply
