WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Stand-up comic Katt Williams misses arraignment hearing

Posted 4:52 PM, December 6, 2012, by , Updated at 04:53PM, December 6, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

IMG_5550SEATTLE — Micah “Katt” Williams, a popular stand-up comic and actor, did not show up to his first scheduled court appearance  following an arrest outside of a Seattle bar Sunday.

Williams was supposed to appear in court Thursday, but according to the Seattle Times, Williams’ attorney was under the impression he wasn’t required to be in court and the comic went to his home in California. Municipal Court Judge Willie Gregory agreed there was confusion and rescheduled the arraignment hearing for Wednesday, the Times reported.

Williams, who has performed in movies such as Friday After Next, was arrested Sunday afternoon following an alleged assault, Seattle police said.

Officers were called to the World Sports Grille near 9th Avenue North and Westlake Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a report involving Williams and a bar patron. According to the Seattle Police Department, Williams, who was in town to perform a show at the Parmount Theater, exchanged words with patrons at the bar and brandished a pool cue at the bar manager. Williams also allegedly flicked a cigarette at a woman in a car.

An investigation into the incidents is still ongoing, police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.