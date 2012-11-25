Dry for a few days. Enjoy.

11/25/12.

Nice weather for a few days. It’ll be cold in the morning with some fog and the roads may be a little slick as temperatures drop below freezing. The days will be nice with some late November sunshine. Good for this time of ear. Wednesday starts out dry but ends wet and this will usher in several days of VERY RAINY and WINDY weather. Thursday through Saturday, STORMY, (like the days we had before and afternoon Thanksgiving). NASTY. This will bring lots of mountain snow but most of the snow stays above the passes. The one snowy pass day looks like Friday. Walter.