WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Seattle Auto Show goes through weekend

Posted 6:49 PM, November 15, 2012, by , Updated at 08:04AM, November 16, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Auto Show kicked off Wednesday at CenturyLink Field Events Center. The show will run through Sunday.

Annually, it’s one of the premier events in the country. Cars range in price from $20,000 all the way up to $1.5 million for the Bugatti Veyron, one of the most expensive cars ever made.

The Veyron goes 0-60 MPS in 2.5 seconds. The auto show also features unusual cars, like a Mustang converted into a pool table.

Head to the seattleautoshow.com for more information.

And check out these videos of what you can see:

— By Erin Mayovsky, Q13 FOX News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Stoat

    Hello Erin,

    One line in your story here that you may wish to revisit is this one:

    "The Veyron goes 0-60 MPS in 2.5 seconds. "

    The Bugatti is certainly a fast car, but I'll wager that even its makers will not lay claim to it being able to travel at sixty miles per second. I'm guessing that MPH (miles per hour) is what you're looking for.

    If my assumptions are wrong and the article is correct as it stands, then I'm hoping that NASA and Boeing might consider doing some networking with the Bugatti folks so that we might be able to get to Mars just a tad quicker.

    Have a nice day :-)

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.