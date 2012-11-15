Seattle Auto Show goes through weekend

SEATTLE — The Seattle Auto Show kicked off Wednesday at CenturyLink Field Events Center. The show will run through Sunday.

Annually, it’s one of the premier events in the country. Cars range in price from $20,000 all the way up to $1.5 million for the Bugatti Veyron, one of the most expensive cars ever made.

The Veyron goes 0-60 MPS in 2.5 seconds. The auto show also features unusual cars, like a Mustang converted into a pool table.

Head to the seattleautoshow.com for more information.

And check out these videos of what you can see:

— By Erin Mayovsky, Q13 FOX News