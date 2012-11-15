Seattle Auto Show goes through weekend

SEATTLE — The Seattle Auto Show kicked off Wednesday at CenturyLink Field Events Center. The show will run through Sunday.
Annually, it’s one of the premier events in the country. Cars range in price from $20,000 all the way up to $1.5 million for the Bugatti Veyron, one of the most expensive cars ever made.
The Veyron goes 0-60 MPS in 2.5 seconds. The auto show also features unusual cars, like a Mustang converted into a pool table.
— By Erin Mayovsky, Q13 FOX News
Stoat
Hello Erin,
One line in your story here that you may wish to revisit is this one:
"The Veyron goes 0-60 MPS in 2.5 seconds. "
The Bugatti is certainly a fast car, but I'll wager that even its makers will not lay claim to it being able to travel at sixty miles per second. I'm guessing that MPH (miles per hour) is what you're looking for.
If my assumptions are wrong and the article is correct as it stands, then I'm hoping that NASA and Boeing might consider doing some networking with the Bugatti folks so that we might be able to get to Mars just a tad quicker.
Have a nice day :-)