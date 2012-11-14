WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Hope Solo marries Jerramy Stevens

Posted 11:31 AM, November 14, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Huffington Post is reporting that Hope Solo took the plunge Tuesday evening and married former Seahawks tight end Jerramy Stevens.

It’s an interesting conclusion to the couple’s day as they were in court earlier on Tuesday in front of a judge for a very different reason — Stevens had been arrested Monday night for investigation of fourth-degree domestic assault that allegedly involved Solo.

Stevens was not charged in the incident. And Solo, standing by her man, not only accompanied down the aisle Tuesday, but also showed up in court.

 

5 comments

  • Victoria

    Actually Tara, that's the 'universal sign' for 'West side'. Just to get that straight. Either way good luck on the marriage but if i hear he gets another DV I'm going to laugh at her. She stayed with the fool. She must have daddy issues.

    Reply
  • Stefan

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I
    get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you
    can remove me from that service? Many thanks!

    Reply
