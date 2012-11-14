Hope Solo marries Jerramy Stevens

The Huffington Post is reporting that Hope Solo took the plunge Tuesday evening and married former Seahawks tight end Jerramy Stevens.

It’s an interesting conclusion to the couple’s day as they were in court earlier on Tuesday in front of a judge for a very different reason — Stevens had been arrested Monday night for investigation of fourth-degree domestic assault that allegedly involved Solo.

Stevens was not charged in the incident. And Solo, standing by her man, not only accompanied down the aisle Tuesday, but also showed up in court.