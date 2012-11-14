Hope Solo marries Jerramy Stevens

The Huffington Post is reporting that Hope Solo took the plunge Tuesday evening and married former Seahawks tight end Jerramy Stevens.
It’s an interesting conclusion to the couple’s day as they were in court earlier on Tuesday in front of a judge for a very different reason — Stevens had been arrested Monday night for investigation of fourth-degree domestic assault that allegedly involved Solo.
Stevens was not charged in the incident. And Solo, standing by her man, not only accompanied down the aisle Tuesday, but also showed up in court.
5 comments
Tara
Well here's a winning couple! DV right before marriage… AND they're holding up gang signs?!?! Way to represent the team.
Victoria
Actually Tara, that's the 'universal sign' for 'West side'. Just to get that straight. Either way good luck on the marriage but if i hear he gets another DV I'm going to laugh at her. She stayed with the fool. She must have daddy issues.
Ross
it's the sign for the University of Washington Huskies, where they attended college. They are representing their team.
Jon
Haha she said Westside sign, what is this the 90's lol.
Stefan
