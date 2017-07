ANDROID USERS - If the above stream does not work for you, please click here.

How can I view closed captions on the Q13 live stream?

New FCC rules require that certain captioned programs broadcast on television be captioned when made available for streaming online.

Here's how to access those captions, depending on the device you're using:

Computer desktop viewing: Click the CC button on the video player.

iOs device viewing: Go to device settings, select Videos and turn Closed Captioning on.

Android device viewing: Please refer to your device manufacturer's website.