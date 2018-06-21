× Shaun Fuhr: Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

KING COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force and the King County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find Shaun Fuhr.

The 22-year-old is wanted after he failed to appear in court for Assault in the Second Degree-Domestic Violence and Unlawful Imprisonment. Deputies say Fuhr is accused of assaulting his victim multiple times over an 8 day period by severely beating and cutting her.

His tattoos include the Space Needle on his left forearm. He is 6’0″, 240 lbs. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can remain anonymous and collect a Crime Stoppers cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit the information at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or The U.S. Marshals at 206-370-8600 during business hours. Nights and weekends, call 206-370-8690.