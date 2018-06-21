Preliminary necropsy results confirm horse’s tongue was intentionally cut off

YELM, Wash. — Preliminary necropsy results indicated Thursday that someone intentionally cut off the tongue of a privately owned horse in Yelm, Thurston County sheriff’s deputies said.

The 28-year-old horse named Annie had to be euthanized Wednesday night because it wouldn’t have been able to eat or drink without its tongue.

The first Thurston County animal control officers on the scene when the horse’s problem was discovered Tuesday thought it was an intentional act, but then questions were raised by a veterinarian as to whether the horse might have severed its own tongue in an accident.

The necropsy performed by forensic veterinarian Victoria Smith, of the Steamboat Animal Hospital, showed it was no accident.

Preliminary results indicate intentional trauma, Deputy Carrie Nastansky said, adding that there was a very clean cut all the way at the base of the tongue.

She said Annie’s teeth were so degraded at the back of her mouth due to age that there is no way she could have bitten it off.

In addition, Annie’s tongue was found in the middle of her owner’s property with no signs of being moved or dragged around, as it might have been in an accident. So investigators believe this is a case of animal abuse.

Additional X-ray results and lab work is still pending.

Thurston Countys sheriff’s deputies say Annie was found Tuesday without a tongue in her owner’s backyard in the 9500 block of Bridge Road in Yelm.

And it was learned later that there was another recent case of animal abuse nearby. Deputies say it’s possible they may be connected.

“There was a situation a couple months ago with a sheep that was found maybe half a mile from this location that was found alive, emaciated, which is extremely skinny, in two garbage bags. It was found by two girls riding their horses and we, unfortunately, weren’t able to find that person,” said Deputy Carrie Nastansky.

Pasado’s Safe Haven and Washington’s Most Wanted Host David Rose are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can help Thurston County sheriff’s deputies solve what could be a horrendous case of animal abuse in Annie’s case. Additionally, Crime Stoppers of the South Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect can remain anonymous. Submit a tip at nastanc@co.thurston.wa.us or by calling Thurston County Sheriff’s dispatch at 360-704-2740. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS, via the P3 Tips App on your phone, or at www.P3Tips.com.

If you would like to contribute to the reward amount, contact Pasado’s Safe Haven.

