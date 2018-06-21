× Jacob Clark: Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force searching for wanted felon

EVERETT –– The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find Jacob Clark. May be armed and is known to run from police. He has a previous conviction for burglary in which he threatened to kill the victim.

Deputies do not know if he has a beard now or is clean-shaven.

The 32-year-old is wanted for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Attempt to Elude and Bail Jumping.