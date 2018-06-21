× Despite an end to family separation policy, attorneys say it’s unclear when all the families will be reunited

SEATAC- Despite President Trump’s executive order declaring an end to the family separation policy, Washington state says the fight is far from over.

The state’s next move is something it has done 26 times before, sue the Trump administration.

Right now about 45 parents mostly moms are being detained in Washington state.

35 of the 45 were moved from a federal facility in SeaTac to another facility in Tacoma.

Immigration attorneys say they do not know what is behind the move and that there are more questions than answers.

Also 9 children separated from their parents at the border are in custody in undisclosed locations in Washington. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says although the family separation policy may have been lifted going forward he says it doesn’t address the families already separated.

“It does not apply to the kids like those here in Washington state who have already been separated from their parents,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

Ferguson says in the coming days Washington will lead nearly a dozen other states in suing the Trump administration.

“This will be our 27th lawsuit against the Trump administration,” Ferguson said.

The state says families should be reunited but not in detention centers as the executive order indicates.

“They could release families together and use monitoring devices, use bail, use other mechanisms,” attorney Noah Purcell said.

State leaders say the current treatment of immigrants seeking asylum is unconstitutional.

“Only targets people entering our southern border not any other entrance to the United States,” Ferguson said.

“His cruelty is outmatched by our compassion, we are going to make sure his chaos is overcome by the US constitution,” Governor Inslee said.

But the promise of a fight doesn’t mean it comes with any timeline of when parents will physically get to hold their children again.

“That’s the question our clients are asking us but the honest answer is I don’t know this point,” Jorge Baron said.

Baron with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project says 9 children torn away from their parents at the border are now in Washington state but none of them belong to the parents being detained at the SeaTac detention facility or the one in Tacoma.

“It’s just kind of random frankly wherever they have space,” Baron said.

Baron says the children belonging to the detainees here in Washington are scattered all over the country.

“Most of them have been able to make one phone call to the child,” Baron said.

Baron says the humanitarian crisis is not over. Ferguson even getting emotional on Thursday not just speaking as the attorney general but as a dad.

“Where is my child is my child safe I suspect most parents have had that experience at least once I cannot imagine having had that experience what it will be like for a parent to have that feeling day after day, week after week that’s truly unimaginable,” Ferguson said.

Attorneys say most of the 45 moms and dads with their children crossed the border illegally, they say most were seeking asylum from violence in their home countries.