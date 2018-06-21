ABC announces ‘The Connors’: A Roseanne spinoff without Roseanne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Roseanne” will return, but without Roseanne.

ABC announced Thursday evening that it’s ordered a 10-episode season of a spinoff called “The Connors” that will premier in the fall.

A press release said Roseanne Barr will have no creative or financial involvement with the new show, but the rest of the cast will return.

The “Roseanne” show’s reboot was abruptly canceled last month after a racist Tweet from Barr. In response to a comment about former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is black, Barr tweeted "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."