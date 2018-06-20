Yelm horse to be euthanized after someone cut out tongue; reward offered

YELM, Wash. — Thurston County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a horrendous case of animal abuse after a horse was found with her tongue cut out.

Deputies say Annie, a 28 year-old sweet horse who would approach anyone, was found Tuesday with her tongue cut out in her owner’s backyard in the 9500 block of Bridge Road in Yelm. Unfortunately, Annie will not be able to survive without her tongue and will have to be euthanized.

Pasado’s Safe Haven and Washington’s Most Wanted Host David Rose are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can help Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies solve a horrendous case of animal abuse. Additionally, Crime Stoppers of the South Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect can remain anonymous. Submit a tip at nastanc@co.thurston.wa.us or by calling (360) 584-5560. You can also send a tip through the P3 Tips App on your phone or at www.P3Tips.com or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you would like to contribute to the reward amount, contact Pasado’s Safe Haven.