Woman, 18, found on Kent trail was victim of homicide

KENT, Wash. — Police say they're investigating after a woman was found fatally injured along a wooded trail in Kent.

The woman was unresponsive and having trouble breathing when officers arrived about 7:42 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say they tried to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trail was in the area of 24600 26th Pl S.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office says Karyme Barreto-Sabalza died from a gunshot wound to the head and was a victim of homicide.

Police did not immediately disclose the nature of her injuries. They said detectives were questioning witnesses and collecting evidence and that they considered the circumstances suspicious.