Family devastated by quadruple murder in Kitsap County suffers another tragic loss

KINGSTON, Wash. -- Kitsap County Sheriff's detectives say the Careaga family, already devastated after a quadruple murder in early 2017, has suffered another heartbreaking loss.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Careaga was a passenger in a car driven by an 18-year-old Silverdale woman when she crashed at a high rate of speed early Tuesday morning, killing him.

In early 2017, his father, John Careaga, stepmother Chrystale Careaga, 16-year-old Hunter Schaap, and his 16-year-old brother, Johnathon Higgins, were all murdered. No arrest has been made in the case.

Joseph died when the Audi he was riding in caught fire following the collision with a Subaru Outback early in the 30400 block of Hansville Road NE at the intersection with NE Little Boston in North Kitsap. The female driver was able to exit the vehicle but Careaga was trapped inside. Arriving sheriff’s deputies

used portable fire extinguishers to subdue the flames without success. The vehicle fire was extinguished by North Kitsap Fire and Rescue emergency crews.

The female driver was treated at the scene for injuries, then transported by medic unit to Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. The driver of the Subaru was airlifted by helicopter to Seattle.

As part of the investigation sheriff’s traffic investigators will determine if alcohol or drug impairment was a factor in the cause of the collision. The Kitsap County Coroner determined Careaga died from blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen.

Anyone with information about this collision are asked to contact Deputy Andy Aman or Deputy Aimee Rogers, sheriff’s traffic unit, at 360.337.4634.

Reference: case report K18-006452.

Detectives say Joseph Careaga's death is in no way related to the murders of his father and the rest of his family.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for tips to solve their murders. If you have any information, send a tip to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit it at www.P3Tips.com. It is anonymous.