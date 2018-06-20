× Boston surgeon to lead Amazon’s joint health care company

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced the leader of their new health care company.

Dr. Atul Gawande, a renowned surgeon and writer, has been named CEO of the new health care venture.

Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and is a professor at Harvard Medical School. He’s a staff writer for The New Yorker and has written four New York Times best-sellers.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Berkshire’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon announced the venture earlier this year to give their employees better options on health care.

“Jamie, Jeff and I are confident that we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done,” Buffett said in an announcement Tuesday.