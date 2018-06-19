WSP: Distracted driver crashes into patrol car, rolls truck into ditch

Photo Gallery
QUINCY, Wash. — Troopers say a distracted driver hit the back of a patrol car in a construction zone and rolled his truck into a ditch.
The trooper’s unmarked Dodge Charger was stopped at a flagger in a construction zone Tuesday morning along SR 28 — about 36 miles east of Quincy.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of a Ford F-350 was distracted and crashed into the back of the Charger. The truck swerved and rolled into a ditch where it stopped on its side.
The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Bothell man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital.
The trooper was not hurt.
Troopers say the cause of the distraction is still under investigation.