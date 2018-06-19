Seattle’s ban on plastic straws and utensils begins July 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- An ordinance banning plastic straws and plastic utensils at restaurants in Seattle goes into effect July 1.

The ordinance banning plastic silverware has been on the books since 2010, Jackson said, but an exemption has been in place. That exemption is set to expire and won’t be renewed.

“As of July 1, 2018, food services businesses should not be providing plastic straws or utensils,” said Seattle Public Utilities’ Strategic Adviser for Product Stewardship Sego Jackson. “What they should be providing are compostable straws or compostable utensils. But they also might be providing durables, reusables, or encouraging you to skip the straw altogether.”

The exemption allowing the disposable plastics was put in place in order to allow technology to make compostable alternatives more feasible.

“Early on there weren’t many compostable options,” Jackson said. “And some of the options didn’t perform well or compost well. That’s all changed now.”