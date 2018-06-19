× Seattle voters to decide $620 million education levy in November

SEATTLE — Seattle voters will decide in November whether to raise their property taxes to pay for preschool and other education programs.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday to put the $620 million levy on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The seven-year levy would expand the city’s subsidized-preschool program, maintain K-12 education programs, open more school-based health centers and help pay for community college for all students graduating from the city’s public high schools.

The levy is aimed at addressing inequities in school readiness, high school graduation and college readiness.

The Seattle Times says the owner of a median-valued home would pay $248 per year over the life of the levy.

Seattle voters approved a $58 million levy in 2014 to pay for preschool programs and a $231 million education levy in 2011. Both end this year.