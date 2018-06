× Deck fire on rooftop of Seattle high-rise

SEATTLE — Firefighters gained control of a fire burning on the rooftop of a building in Seattle early Tuesday morning.

It was a deck fire on the rooftop of an approximately 13-story building at the 400 block of Fairview Avenue North, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The battalion chief on scene tells Q13 that they don’t know the exact cause, but believes it was accidental.

No injuries were reported.