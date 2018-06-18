Woman shot, killed in her Snohomish home; man believed to be husband taken into custody

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 45-year-old Snohomish woman died after being shot in her home Monday night. A man believed to be her husband was taken into custody, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spokeswoman Shari Ireton said a 911 call came in at about 9 p.m. by a man who said someone was hurt in the home on 59th Drive SE and to “just send the sheriff quickly.”

When deputies arrived, they found an unconscious woman with gunshot wounds. She later died.

A 49-year-old man at the scene, believed to be her husband, was taken into custody without incident, Ireton said.

Ireton said the shooting is under investigation, but that there is no evidence of other suspects and it is believed the lone shooter is in custody.