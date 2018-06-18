× Woman pulled from water off Des Moines boardwalk

DES MOINES — A woman was taken to the hospital after being found floating face down at Redondo Beach early Monday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say a rescue swimmer brought the woman to shore and fire personnel began CPR. She was located just off the boardwalk in Redondo Beach.

Redondo Beach Drive between Redondo Shores Drive South and South 287th Street were closed as police gathered evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.