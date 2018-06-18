Tacoma police serve warrants at 6 houses suspected of marijuana growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma police said they broke up an illegal marijuana-growing ring Monday morning.

Tacoma PD worked with six other agencies as they simultaneously served warrants at six houses across town, arresting an unspecified number of people and confiscating marijuana and growing equipment.

Police said the investigation began when somebody reported a burglary at a neighbor’s house. When police responded, they found that the home had been converted into a grow house.

As they investigated, they found that the people who lived in that home were associated with a quite a few other houses in the area. They discovered that a group of people who were part of an organized-crime ring has bought houses in single-family-home neighborhoods and converted them all into grow operations for marijuana that police suspect is intended to be shipped out of state.

Police said the houses were all hazards because of things like faulty wiring, dangerous construction and “large quantities of chemicals improperly stored in the living space.”

The houses were in the 1100 block of E. 55th St.; the 1300 block of E. 48th St.; the 5500 block of E. E St.; the 6900 block of S. Tyler St.; the 7900 block of Portland Ave.; and the 8200 block of 20th Ave. E.