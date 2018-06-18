Record-breaking heat likely as Western Washington temps soar to 90 this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer in spring!

The Summer Solstice arrives at 5:07 a.m. Thursday, and that is the longest day of the year.

But Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Western Washington's hottest days of the year so far are coming in the next three days.

Monday through Wednesday expect lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. There will be some 90s this week mainly for the South Sounders. It looks like Wednesday will tie or set a record with a high near 88 degrees.

There will be a “marine push” on Thursday and that knocks the highs back into the 70s. It’ll be nice later in the week -- just not as hot.

Right now there is no rain in the forecast for the Metro.

The mountains will have storms but the lowlands stay dry

The first weekend of summer looks pretty nice with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine and highs in the 70s. Enjoy the heat and long days.