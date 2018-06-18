× 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida, police say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXtentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven’t named any suspects.

XXXtentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort “?”, but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

This is a developing story.