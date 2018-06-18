× Meet Roxy! #WhyNotMePets

June is “adopt-a-shelter” cat month.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help a cat named Roxy get adopted.

Roxy is currently at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

“If you are looking for that cat companion to be your buddy and hangout with you,” said Kacy Moring, an adoption counselor at the shelter. “To be low key, to keep your lap warm, this girl is it.”

Roxy is 8-years-old. She's on medication and has a special diet.

She is extremely friendly and very playful, but can be a little bit of a diva.

"She loves to play when the mood strikes her," said Moring. "She gets quite into it. Here we use a humidifier for her congestion and she loves to have the steam blow on her face. We call it her spa time."

Moring said Roxy would do very well in an adult-only house and she would like to be the only pet.

Her need for affection and attention makes her a fabulous couch companion.

"She will be the best cat companion for someone that wants a cat to just hang out on their lap while they read, watch tv and movies," said Moring. "She loves to cuddle."

You can meet Roxy at the shelter and all her information is on the website at homewardpet.org.