Silver Alert issued for Federal Way man who hasn't been seen since Wednesday

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Federal Way police are asking for the public’s help finding an endangered man who hasn’t been heard from since last Wednesday.

Warren Summers left work at the Old Country Buffet that day at 2 p.m. after he got in an argument with a co-worker. He called his sister, who said he sounded very depressed, and never arrived home.

He usually calls his sister several times a day, but she hasn’t heard from him since and his cell phone is now off.

Summers has Type 1 diabetes and needs insulin regularly, and he has a history of suicidal thoughts and depression. He’s a 64-year-old white man who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

If you see Summers, call 911.