1 motorcyclist killed, another critically injured in Maple Valley crash

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — One motorcyclist was killed and another was critically injured when they struck a car near the intersection of SE 251st and Maple Valley-Black Diamond Road SE on Sunday night, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Three motorcyclists were driving northbound on Maple Valley-Black Diamond Road (State Route 169). As they neared the intersection with SE 251st, a black sedan pulled out to turn southbound on SR 169.

“The lead motorcycle impacted the left rear portion of the car, causing it to spin. The second motorcycle struck the same sedan head-on. The third motorcycle was able to avoid any contact,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the first motorcycle — a 54-year-old man from Renton — was killed. The second driver — a 35-year-old man from Renton — was critically injured and airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the sedan did not appear injured but was transported to Valley Hospital for evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is continuing.