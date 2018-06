× Shooting at Tumwater Walmart; injuries likely

TUMWATER, Wash. — Police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater, Washington.

Dispatchers confirmed to Q13 News that injuries are likely but they had no additional information.

The Walmart is at 5900 Littlerock Rd SW in Tumwater, next to Costco and near Trosper Lake Park.

