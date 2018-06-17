× Man found dead in a vehicle with gunshot wounds in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle after he was shot Saturday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the 40-year-old on the 1500 block of Northeast 146th Street sometime before 10 p.m.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Also, no suspect description has been released.

Detectives were on scene for most of the night contacting witnesses and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.