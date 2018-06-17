This week, Q13 News is all local, all morning in Bremerton!

Man dead in wrong-way crash on I-5 in Lacey

Posted 3:42 PM, June 17, 2018

LACEY, Wash.  — The Washington State Patrol says a 28-year-old Tacoma is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Lacey and crashing into an oncoming car.

The News Tribune reports that it happened at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday. The man’s car crashed into a sport-utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Chehalis girl. The girl suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Trooper Guy Gill says it’s not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

