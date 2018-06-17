Derek Berg previews Sahalee Players Championship, recaps U.S. Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sahalee Country Club assistant pro Derek Berg joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to recap a memorable weekend at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, and to preview the upcoming Sahalee Players Championship from July 2-4 in Sammamish.

The Sahalee Players Championship is considered one of the most prestigious amateur tournaments in the world, and previous competitors include current PGA Tour pros like Dustin Johnson, Kyle Stanley, Xander Schauffle and Kevin Chappel.

Interview above.