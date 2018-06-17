× Belltown Seattle shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

SEATTLE — Detectives hope to learn more information on a shooting Sunday in the Belltown neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At about 2:20 a.m., Seattle police responded to a disturbance call on the 2200 block of 1st Avenue.

According to reports, a number of shots were fired, and one person was struck several times, police said.

A number of parked cars were struck by gunfire, as well as a nearby building.

No suspect description has been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department.