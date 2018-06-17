This week, Q13 News is all local, all morning in Bremerton!

‘Artificial earthquake’ detected in Mexico City after wild World Cup victory

Fans of Mexico cheer for their team at the end of the 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico, at a public event at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, on June 17 2018. (Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images)

An “artificial earthquake” was detected in Mexico City at nearly the exact same time Hirving Lozano scored the game-winning goal against Germany Sunday in the FIFA World Cup.

Millions of Mexican fans gathered in squares and public parks Sunday to watch their team beat the defending World Cup champions. About 35 minutes into the match, at least two sensors within the city of Mexico picked up seismic activity, reports Iigea.

The SIMMSA tweet translates to “The #sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the goal of the selection of Mexico in the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the city detected it at 11:32.”

Large crowds have been picked up on seismographic equipment before, including Marshawn Lynch’s touchdown in 2011 dubbed the Beastquake.

