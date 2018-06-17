× ‘Artificial earthquake’ detected in Mexico City after wild World Cup victory

An “artificial earthquake” was detected in Mexico City at nearly the exact same time Hirving Lozano scored the game-winning goal against Germany Sunday in the FIFA World Cup.

Millions of Mexican fans gathered in squares and public parks Sunday to watch their team beat the defending World Cup champions. About 35 minutes into the match, at least two sensors within the city of Mexico picked up seismic activity, reports Iigea.

The SIMMSA tweet translates to “The #sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the goal of the selection of Mexico in the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the city detected it at 11:32.”

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

Large crowds have been picked up on seismographic equipment before, including Marshawn Lynch’s touchdown in 2011 dubbed the Beastquake.