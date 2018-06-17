× 2 critically hurt in auto-pedestrian crash on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Two men were flown to the hospital with critical injuries after they were hit by a vehicle, according to Bainbridge Island police.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday near Finch Road Northeast and Northeast Carmella Lane.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle stopped and stayed at the scene.

The circumstances behind the crash are still being looked into.

The Bainbridge Island Police Department requested an investigation Sunday by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.