Teens attack boater at Redondo Beach

A boater leaving Redondo Beach was attacked by a group of teens Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the boat launch at Redondo Beach around 5:00 P.M. after a group of teens attacked a man retrieving his boat.

The man, along with his wife were done boating for the day when they asked a group of teens to move their vehicles.

The couple asked several times, but members from the group didn’t comply and began attacking the man.

Police say the victim was punched repeatedly, and at one point the man was threatened with a gun.

Witnesses captured the incident on video, however the group noticed the recording and tried to damage the phone.

The man’s injuries didn’t require medical aide. The group of about six to eight people left before police arrived.

Officers hope to identify potential suspects using the witness’s cellphone video.